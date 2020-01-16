Global Anti-Ageing Product Market: Increased Demand from Industry to Spell Growth for Market, Says IGR

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Anti-ageing Product Market (Product Type - Anti-wrinkle, Anti-stretch Mark, Cell Renewals, Acne Creams, Hair Care Products, Natural Products, UV Absorber, and Others; End User - below 25 Years, between 25 and 40, and 40 Years, and above; Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Cosmetics Stores, Dollar Stores, Online Retail, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024. According to the report, the global anti-aging product market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Anti-aging Product Market: Insight



The normal chemical, biological and physical changes in the body cause aging. The aging causes facial and body wrinkling of the skin. The anti-aging products are designed to diminish the effects of aging. To hide the effects of aging and to alter the body's chemical balances to slow down the physical effects of aging there is the number of products available in the market. The products are available in the market promise of making the customer look younger by reducing, covering or precluding signs of skin aging. The unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits such as consumption of packed food, alcohol and smoking lead to early aging of the skin. The ingredients used in the anti-aging product are retinol, alpha hydroxy acids, matryxil, coenzyme Q10, acetyl hexapeptide-3, anti-oxidants, and, vitamin C. The antioxidants present in the anti-aging products help to keep the skin hydrated.



Rise in the Geriatric Population is Another Factor that will Promote the Growth of this Industry



The demand for anti-aging products is increasing among the adult's age group between 25 and 40 to hide the effect of aging caused by an unhealthy lifestyle. Additionally, the rise in the geriatric population is another factor that will promote the growth of this market. Moreover, innovations and development in anti-aging products and their enhanced effectiveness are likely to drive the market in the coming years. The introduction of safe and efficient anti-aging products in the market and are expected to drive the anti-aging market in future. On the other hand, the side effect of the product such as redness, irritation and cystic acne is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the leading players are focusing on the different range of anti-aging products are likely to bring more opportunities to the market.



North America is Expected to be the Largest Market Share



Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for an anti-aging product. The rising of the aging population and new technological advancement in anti-aging products is driving the growth in this region. The U.S. dominated the anti-aging product market in North America. The change in lifestyle, increasing per capita income and availability of a variety of products from different brands are likely to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific region. China is the major contributor to the fast growth in this region.



The innovation and new product launch are the key strategies of the leading player in this market. For instance, in 2017, Avon receives patents for skincare technology ANEW Reversa list Infinite Effects. A product is a rotational anti-wrinkle night cream, for dramatic results on wrinkles that get better over time.



Anti-aging Product Market: Segmentation



The report on the global anti-aging product market covers segments such as product type, end-user, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global anti-aging product market is categorized into anti-wrinkle, anti-stretch mark, cell renewals, acne creams, hair care products, natural products, UV absorber, and others. On the basis of the end-user, the global anti-aging product market is categorized into below 25 years, between 25 and 40 and 40 years and above. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global anti-aging product market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, cosmetics stores, dollar stores, online retail, and others.



Anti-aging Product Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global anti-aging product market such as Revlon, Photomedex Inc, L'Oreal, Lotus Herbals, Unilever, Avon Products, Estee Lauder, Johnson, and Johnson, Rachel K Cosmetics, and Others.



