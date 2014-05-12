Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Anti-Aging Product Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Anti-aging Products

Aging is associated with numerous common health problems. Anti-aging products help in fighting the various signs of aging or problems such as wrinkles, blemishes, dry lines, fine color, pores, graying, thinning, and sagging. To overcome these aging problems related to skin and hair consumers use many products that basically fall under three categories: skincare, cosmeceuticals, and hair careAnalysts forecast the Global Anti-aging Product market will grow at a CAGR of 6.77 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Anti-aging Product market can be divided into three segments: Skincare Products, Cosmeceuticals, and Hair Care Products. These are the product categories used by consumers to reduce various signs of aging and maintain youthfulness.

Global Anti-aging Product Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Anti-aging Product market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Beiersdorf AG

LOral SA

Phosphagenics Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Other Prominent Vendors



Allergan Inc.

Amexdrug Corp.

Avon Products Inc.

Chanel SA

Christian Dior SA

Clarins USA Inc.

DS Healthcare Group Inc.

Elizabeth Arden Inc.

Ella Bach

Este Lauder Co. Inc.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Jan Marini Skin Research Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Co.

Kao Corp.

NeoStrata Co.

NuSKin Enterprises

Orlane SA

Revlon Inc.

Robanda International Inc.

Shiseido Co.

SkinMedica Inc.

Skinvisible Inc.

Woodridge Labs Inc.



Market Driver

Rising Global Aging Population.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Intense Competition among Vendors.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Beiersdorf AG, LOral SA, Phosphagenics Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group , Allergan Inc., Amexdrug Corp., Avon Products Inc. , Chanel SA, Christian Dior SA, Clarins USA Inc., DS Healthcare Group Inc., Elizabeth Arden Inc., Ella Bach, Este Lauder Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Jan Marini Skin Research Inc., Johnson & Johnson Co., Kao Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154133/global-anti-aging-product-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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