Fake Drugs and Food and Beverage Products Raise Health Concerns: With increasing manufacture of consumer goods, the demand for product authentication and anti-counterfeit packaging is expected to grow in the coming years. Following are some key factors contributing to the growth of the global anti-counterfeit package market.



? Increasing health safety concerns due to the rise in counterfeiting activities in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries



? Adoption of innovative counterfeiting measures to reduce the sale of fake products to consumers



? Need to avoid the danger of encountering serious health problems due to the consumption of counterfeit food and beverage products



? Launch of smart, connected anti-counterfeit packaging solutions



Growing Threat from Counterfeit Drugs to Increase Demand: The report covers key product type segments of the global anti-counterfeit package market, viz. track and trace and authentication. The global anti-counterfeit package market is also segmented into clothing and apparel, cosmetics and personal care, consumer electronics, industrial and automotive, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages, and others based on application. Among these, the pharmaceuticals and healthcare segment is expected to gain growth on the back of the need for product authentication to avoid the ill effects of counterfeiting activities, which could put the lives of medicine consumers at risk.



Factors Supporting Growth of North America in Anti-counterfeiting Package Market



? Partnerships between the US and international anti-counterfeiting coalitions and organizations



? Need for manufacturers and packaging companies to conform to national and international counterfeiting laws



? High consumer expectations related to product quality and authenticity



? Rising trend of maintaining a high level of brand transparency and consumer trust



? Measures taken by governments and customs and border protection agencies to block the entry of counterfeit goods into their country



Leading Players: The authors of the report have studied key players operating in the global anti-counterfeit package market, such as Avery Dennison, CCL, Sun Chemical, SICPA, Zebra Technologies, Catalent Pharma Solution, DNP, G&D, NHK SPRING, Impinj, Flint Group, Techsun, Toppan, 3M, UPM Raflatac, Essentra, CFC, Alien Technology Corp, Schreiner ProSecure, KURZ, De La Rue, OpSec Security, Invengo, Lipeng, Taibao, and Shiner.



Following are some strategies that anti-counterfeit package companies may implement to keep end users interested.



? Launch of new innovations



? Use of more advanced anti-counterfeit technology



? Forming partnerships with healthcare, beauty products, and electronics manufacturers



? Acquiring packaging technology and functional labels companies



