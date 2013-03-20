Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Anti-money Laundering Software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing regulatory compliance requirements. The Global Anti-money Laundering Software market has also been witnessing an increasing focus on product enhancements among vendors. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Anti-money Laundering Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Actimize Inc., Fiserv Inc., Norkom Technologies Ltd., and SAS Institute Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are 3i Infotech Ltd., ACI Worldwide Inc., and Oracle Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



