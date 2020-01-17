Global Antifreeze Proteins Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on "Antifreeze Proteins Market (Type - Type I, Type III, Antifreeze Glycoproteins, and Other Types; Form - Solid, and Liquid; Source - Fish, Plants, Insects, and Other Sources; End-Use - Medical, Cosmetics, Food, and Other End Uses): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The report finds that the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13290



Growth of the Antifreeze Proteins Market is Driven by the Demand in Pharmaceutical Products, Cosmetics, And the Food Products



Antifreeze proteins or structuring proteins refer to a class of polypeptides that are in great demand in pharmaceutical products, cosmetics and food products owing to its properties. Antifreeze proteins bind to small ice crystals to inhibit growth and recrystallization of ice that would otherwise be fatal. The growth of the antifreeze protein market is driven by the demand for pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and food products.



Furthermore, the use of antifreeze proteins as effective chemical adjuvants in cryosurgery is also driving the growth of the market. Additionally, it is used to facilitate fish production in colder regions. However, the complex extraction process and cost factor is hampering the growth of this product in the potential market. Despite the headwinds, technological advancements and continuous research and development in this field and growing demand for processed food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products are expected to boost the market.



Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/13290



Antifreeze Proteins Industry: Segmentation



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global antifreeze proteins market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report on the global antifreeze proteins market covers segments such as type, form, source, and end-use.



Segmentation by Type



Based on type, the sub-markets include type I, type III, antifreeze glycoproteins and other types. The type I antifreeze proteins, found in the body fluids of fish inhabiting polar oceans, are alanine-rich alpha-helical proteins that are able to inhibit the growth of the ice. Type III exhibit similar hydrophobicity at ice binding surfaces to type I. Antifreeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) are a novel class of biologically significant compounds that possess the ability to inhibit the growth of ice both in vitro and in vivo. Type III is in demand due to the advancements in extraction technologies making them suitable for cosmetic and food applications.



Segmentation by Form



Based on form, the sub-markets include solid and liquid. The antifreeze proteins are used for various applications in the food industry such as; cryo-preservation; de-icing; inducing freeze resistance in plants, and longer storage stability. AFPs are used to cryo-preserve tissues and organs which are otherwise turned inedible due to ice crystal damage. The increase in demand for solid antifreeze proteins from the frozen food industry is projected to drive the solid segment over the forecast period.



Segmentation by Source



Based on the source the sub-markets include fish, plants, insects and other source types. Antifreeze proteins are found in a wide range of sources including polar fish, fungi, plants, and bacteria with a specific characteristic structure, but with similar modes of mechanism.



Segmentation by End-use



Based on end-use the submarkets include medical, cosmetics, food, and other end-uses. The medical segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to increasing research &development investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and ongoing research for vaccines.



Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-antifreeze-proteins-market



Antifreeze Proteins Market: Competitive Analysis



Key players in the market are ProtoKinetix Inc., Unilever, Sirona Biochem, AquaBounty Technologies, and Kaneka Corporation. Unilever has found a way to make ice cream healthier as well as really tasty. This new ingredient is called "ice structuring protein". This protein helps to make ice cream and ice lollies which are lower in fat, sugar, and calories and at the same time include more fruit.



North America is the Largest Market in the Antifreeze Proteins Industry



Geographically, the antifreeze proteins market is divided into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The presence of several pharmaceutical companies, food processing, and cosmetic industries are driving the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, the huge consumer base in this region is also giving a positive influence on the growth of the antifreeze protein market. Europe is the second-largest market after North America. The rise in demand for anti-aging products and cryosurgeries boost the market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand owing to the growing demand for the different types of frozen food, pharmaceutical products, and cosmetic products in this region.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the antifreeze proteins.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.