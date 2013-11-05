Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Antimicrobial Coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 12.92 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the usage of antimicrobial coatings in medical/healthcare, and mold remediation applications. The Global Antimicrobial Coatings market has also been witnessing the development of eco-friendly antimicrobial coatings with very low toxicity levels. However, the increase in competition among various vendors could pose a challenge to the market.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Antimicrobial Coatings market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin-Williams Co., and The Dow Chemical Company.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Agion Technologies, Inc., AK Coatings Inc., RPM International Inc., and Troy Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin-Williams Co., The Dow Chemical Company., Agion Technologies, Inc., AK Coatings Inc., RPM International Inc., and Troy Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145404/global-antimicrobial-coatings-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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