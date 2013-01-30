Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2012-2018: New Market Research Report on ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- This report by Transparency Market Research aims to evaluate competitiveness of the antimicrobial coatings market in a global scenario. The report segments the market on the basis of product types, applications and geography, estimating and forecasting market volumes and revenues for the period from 2012 to 2018. The report strives to effectively portray the demand and supply characteristics of antimicrobial coatings by providing historical data from 2010 and a forecast of market numbers until 2018 along with accurate analysis of revenues and volumes.



The antimicrobial coatings market by product type focuses on antimicrobial powder coatings such as silver and other materials as well as on surface modifications and coatings. The market has also been segmented on the basis of microbes such as E. Coli, Listeria, Pseudomonas and others.



Application segments for antimicrobial coatings analyzed in this study include indoor air quality, mold remediation and medical/healthcare. Also, the study provides market dta on other important segments such as antimicrobial textiles, construction, food and others. It has been observed by experts and researchers that the major cause of illnesses in human beings is the ill-quality of indoor air. Pollution in the outside air essentially causes fewer instances of ill-health. Office buildings with central air conditioning are the most vulnerable locations for microbes. Additionally, homes and industrial work areas with no antimicrobial resistance are also prone to microbial attack. This has resulted in a trend of incorporating antimicrobial coatings on various building accessories such as ducts, pipes, ventilators, escalators and others either during their manufacturing stage or immediately before assembly.



The antimicrobial coatings market by geography covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) and analyses them on basis of volume and revenue. These regions have in turn been segmented on the basis of application and a detailed analysis of these sub-segments has been included on the basis of both volume and revenue from 2010 and forecast until 2018.



The report also aims to provide a detailed analysis of market revenue shares of companies such as AkzoNobel NV, Sherwin-Williams Company, Dow Microbial Control, Diamond Vogel Paints Co. Ltd., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont) and others. Business strategies employed by these companies have also been analyzed with the aim of providing a bird’s eye view of the antimicrobial coatings market and the global positioning of various market players.



The report also includes a detailed value chain of the antimicrobial coatings market along with a Porter’s Five Forces analysis to identify the pros and cons of all the upstream and downstream segments thus enabling a strategy-making process for buyers of antimicrobial coatings, suppliers of raw materials, substitutes, potential new entrants into the market based on possibility of forward or backward integration into the various business segments.



