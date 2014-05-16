Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Antiseptics and disinfectants are chemical products that destroy or inhibit the growth of microbes on living tissue and non-living surfaces, respectively. They form an important part of infection control practices in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and specialized care centers. Antiseptic and disinfectant products are also used by the Domestic market, in products such as hand sanitizers, household cleaners, and mouthwashes.



Analysts forecast the Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products market will grow at a CAGR of 11.18 percent over the period 2013-2018.



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products market for the period 2014-2018. It lists the prominent suppliers of antiseptic and disinfectant products. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by these vendors. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top eight key vendors in the Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products market. The report also provides data on the different segments of the Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products market, which are based on the following criteria:



Compound Type



End-users



Geography



In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, and the ROW.



Key Regions



North America



Europe



ROW



Key Vendors



3M Co.



ABC Compounding Co. Inc.



Cardinal Health Inc.



DuPont Medical Chemical Corp.



Metrex Research Corp.



STERIS Corp.



The Clorox Co.



Other Prominent Vendors



Actavis plc



American Biotech Labs LLC



Amrep Inc.



Bio-cide International Inc.



Bio Tech Medics Inc.



Cantel Medical Corp.



CareFusion Corp.



CCP Industries Inc.



Colgate-Palmolive Co.



Daley International Inc.



Diversey Inc.



Dow Microbial Control



Ecolab Inc.



GOJO Industries Inc.



Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.



Melrose Chemical Ltd.



NUVA Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Procter & Gamble Co.



Professional Disposables International Inc.



PURE Bioscience Inc.



Reckitt Benckiser plc



Safetec of America Inc.



Sciessent LLC



Sporicidin International



Stepan Co.



Sterilex Corp.



The Dial Corp.



Veridien Corp.



Virox Technologies Inc.



Xttrium Laboratories Inc.



Key Market Driver



Increase in Demand from Healthcare Facilities.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



Lack of Adequate Collaboration with End-users.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Increasing Focus on Green Products.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155791/global-antiseptic-and-disinfectant-products-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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