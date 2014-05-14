Global Antiseptic & Disinfectant Chemical Products Market 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Antiseptics and disinfectants are chemical products that destroy or inhibit the growth of microbes on living tissue and non-living surfaces, respectively. They form an important part of infection control practices in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and specialized care centers. Antiseptic and disinfectant products are also used by the Domestic market, in products such as hand sanitizers, household cleaners, and mouthwashes.



Analysts forecast the Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products market will grow at a CAGR of 11.18 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products market for the period 2014-2018. It lists the prominent suppliers of antiseptic and disinfectant products. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by these vendors. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top eight key vendors in the Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products market. The report also provides data on the different segments of the Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products market, which are based on the following criteria:

- Compound Type

- End-users

- Geography



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In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, and the ROW.



Key Regions

- North America

- Europe

- ROW



Key Vendors

- 3M Co.

- ABC Compounding Co. Inc.

- Cardinal Health Inc.

- DuPont Medical Chemical Corp.

- Metrex Research Corp.

- STERIS Corp.

- The Clorox Co.



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Other Prominent Vendors

- Actavis plc

- American Biotech Labs LLC

- Amrep Inc.

- Bio-cide International Inc.

- Bio Tech Medics Inc.

- Cantel Medical Corp.

- CareFusion Corp.

- CCP Industries Inc.

- Colgate-Palmolive Co.

- Daley International Inc.

- Diversey Inc.

- Dow Microbial Control

- Ecolab Inc.

- GOJO Industries Inc.

- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

- Melrose Chemical Ltd.

- NUVA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Procter & Gamble Co.

- Professional Disposables International Inc.

- PURE Bioscience Inc.

- Reckitt Benckiser plc

- Safetec of America Inc.

- Sciessent LLC

- Sporicidin International

- Stepan Co.

- Sterilex Corp.

- The Dial Corp.

- Veridien Corp.

- Virox Technologies Inc.

- Xttrium Laboratories Inc.



Key Market Driver

- Increase in Demand from Healthcare Facilities.



Key Market Challenge

- Lack of Adequate Collaboration with End-users.



Key Market Trend

- Increasing Focus on Green Products.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?