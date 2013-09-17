Global Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2012 - 2018)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Antithrombotic is a drug that helps reduce thrombus formation. Different antithrombotics affect different blood clotting processes like antiplatelet drugs, anticoagulants, and thrombolytic drugs. Its main application is to treat the abnormal blood in the human body. Although antithrombotic drugs are widely used to prevent and treat arterial and venous thrombosis, the disease still remains one of the major reasons for deaths across the globe. This indicates that the present drugs available are not potent enough to deal with this hazardous disease. Hence, there is tremendous potential for growth, moreover, the expiring patent of two leading drugs Plavix and Lovenox provides more potential and greater scope for the companies to emerge in this market.



Browse full report at: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antithrombotic-drugs-market.html



The major causes of thrombosis are inactivity, blood vessel damage, medical and genetic conditions, pregnancy, obesity, and smoking. With the growing population across the globe, the demand for such life savings drugs is bound to increase. The demand for these drugs is likely to increase in the Asia Pacific region, largely due to the ever increasing population in developing economies like China and India. Although these drugs are readily available, there is not a single drug that is sufficiently effective against the disease and does not have any major side effects. Hence, there is search for newer and better drugs that are more potent and do not have any side effects. Also, there are no specific substitutes that can be used so the demand for these drugs is going to increase in the future and there is tremendous potential for growth globally.



Some of the leading companies manufacturing antithrombotic drugs are Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer International and others.



More reports on Pharmaceuticals market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-market-reports-1.html



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



About Us:



Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us:



CORPORATE OFFICE:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030



Browse other blogs:

http://marketingresearchfirm.wordpress.com

http://marketing-research-firm.blogspot.com