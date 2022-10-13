Global Antivenom Market Size to Surpass US$ 1057.6 Million by 2027

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Antivenom , also known as antivenin, venom antiserum and antivenom immunoglobulin, is a medication made from antibodies which is used to treat certain venomous bites and stings. They are only recommended if there is significant toxicity or a high risk of toxicity. The specific antivenom needed depends on the species involved. It is given by injection. CSL is the world leading manufacturer in global Anti-Venom market with the market share of 27%, in terms of revenue, followed by Merck, BTG, Pfizer, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical, Rare Disease Therapeutics, Flynn Pharma, Vins Bioproducts, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Serum Biotech and MicroPharm.



These 11 companies accounted for 68% of the revenue market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 77% of market share, in terms of volume. The application of Anti-Venom in hospital and clinics take the main global shares. The polyvalent Anti-Venom takes more global revenue shares compared to the Monovalent Anti-Venom, which accounts for 67% in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Antivenom Market The global Antivenom market size is projected to reach US$ 1057.6 million by 2027, from US$ 903.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.



Top Players of Antivenom Market are Studied: CSL, Merck, BTG, Pfizer, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical, Rare Disease Therapeutics, Flynn Pharma, Vins Bioproducts, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Serum Biotech, MicroPharm



The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Antivenom market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.



Segmentation by Type: Polyvalent antivenom, Monovalent antivenom



Segmentation by Application: Non-profit Institutions, Hospitals and Clinic



