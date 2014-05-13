Global Apheresis Equipment Market - New Industry Research Report Published by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Apheresis Equipment Market (Plasmapheresis, Photopheresis, Apheresis in Neurological, Renal, Hematological Diseases, Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration, Apheresis Machines and Disposable Kits) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the apheresis equipment market was worth USD 1.1 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2012 to 2018.



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In the overall apheresis market, the major market segments, namely apheresis equipments in neurology, plasmapheresis, photopheresis and the major technologies used in apheresis machines such as centrifugation and membrane filtration are expected to generate high revenue from 2012 to 2018.



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The major driving factors for the apheresis market include an increase in the demand for plasma and plasma products, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases, and fair reimbursement policies. On the other hand, issues regarding histocompatibility of apheresis donors, skepticism over the risk factors related to apheresis, and lack of highly skilled staff are factors which may hold back the growth of the apheresis equipment market.



In this report, the apheresis market is categorized on the basis of equipment used in various applications of donor and therapeutic apheresis and in apheresis procedures. The report also dwells on types of apheresis equipments and the technologies used in apheresis machines. Photopheresis is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the apheresis procedure market.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/apheresis-equipment.html



Plasmapheresis equipments are the largest segment in the total apheresis equipment market. Plasmapheresis is used in the treatment of various diseases such as Goodpasture's syndrome, Hemolytic-uremic syndrome, Cryoglobulinemia, Hyperleukocytosis and many more. The widespread therapeutic applicability of plasmapheresis and its corresponding applicability in the area of donor apheresis are the major drivers influencing the growth in demand for plasmapheresis equipment in the market.



This research is specially designed to analyze the demand and performance of major equipment segments in the apheresis market. The research provides insights of the apheresis equipment market and an in-depth study of device manufacturers, service providers and segment-wise trends of the market. The report extensively covers the application, procedure, and technology segments of the market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the included segments.



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