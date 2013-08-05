Global API to Be a US$ 163.2 Billion Market by 2017

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- As per the new research report by RNCOS, “Global API Market Forecast to 2017”, owing to factors such as rising incidence of major diseases, technological advances resulting in rapid drug discovery & development process, increasing demand for contract manufacturing and reduction in manufacturing costs, the global API market will grow at a rapid pace to reach the figure of US$ 163.2 Billion by 2017.



As per our study, the focus of global pharmaceutical and biotech industry participants is shifting towards cost-effective and quality-driven destinations, such as India and China. These countries provide cheap labor, high productivity, low-investment to set-up plant, good profit margins, among others. In addition, there is a set of supportive regulations that support the local manufacturing and at the same time encourage exports. With regards to liberal competitive scenario in India and China, the report has effectively provided a comparative analysis among countries with respect to key indicators, such as labor cost and productivity, price structure, and investment cost to set up plant.



API is one of the most vital parts of pharmaceutical drug manufacturing and the industry hence is suited for major growth. Innovation is significant in APIs and High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) represent the fastest new growing segment in the Global API Industry.



The report provides an understanding of the API market globally and its current state. The key industry drivers have been covered in detail along with the current and future market projections for 2012-2017. The major segments and sub-segments of the API Industry have been covered along with the description of the API Industry in the most promising geographies. The report also analyzes the opportunity assessment for companies in the global APIs market in terms of therapeutic segments and countries’ comparative index. An analysis of the emerging areas, competitive landscape, and regulatory stringency further provides a holistic understanding of the global API market.



