Global Apoptosis Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Apoptosis is the process of programmed cell death that occurs due to biochemical events. There are a variety of changes, also referred to as morphology, that occur in a cell leading to its death. These changes could be cell shrinkage, fragmentation, blebbing, and chromatin condensation. Approximately 50 billion to 60 billion cells die each day due to apoptosis in an average human adult; however, insufficient apoptosis may lead to cancer. Apoptosis research has been on the increase since the early 1990s, with a focus on cancer treatment. This represents one of the emerging markets in the pharmaceutical sector, which is expected to grow over the next decade.



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The market can be segmented as follows,



- Direct apoptogens

- First generation indirect apoptogens

- Second generation indirect apoptogens



First generation indirect apoptogens deal with the dependence of drugs such as cytotoxics, which partly rely on apoptosis for effectiveness. Second generation indirect apoptogens are recently introduced drugs which do not rely on apoptosis for their working. However, direct apoptogens have apoptosis related molecular targets, and they are the inducers for apoptosis.



Increased number of cancer cases, chronic diseases and patients, followed by growing demand for healthcare services, and increased disposable incomes are the major drivers for this market. High investment required in projects related to apoptosis for infrastructure and research personnel are the restraints for this market. A challenge for researchers is the deployment of an improved drug which will detect and cure cancer using apoptosis.

Currently, North America is leading the market with various research projects for utilizing apoptosis in cancer treatment, followed by Europe and Rest of the World. Some of the major players in this industry include pFizer Inc, Novartis Ltd., EntreMed Inc., ApiCept Corporation, ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pharmacyclics Inc., TopoTarget, Xigen SA, Zentaris GmBH , Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bioniche Life Sciences Inc., Exelexis Inc., EpiCept Corporation, Genta, Inc., Chroma Therapeutics, ApopLogic Pharmaceuticals, and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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