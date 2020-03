Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Is Expected to Grow at 19.5% CAGR During 2020-2027:SimplePractice, LLC., IntakeQ, My Clients Plus., DICOM Grid, Inc

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- App-enabled patient portals market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of app-enabled patient portals has been directly impacting the growth of the market.



The app-enabled patient portals market research report elucidates the thorough analysis of the market-derived variables based on provincial segments. The report includes exact scientific data identified with market estimate for a few forthcoming years. The report additionally incorporates the specifics about the valuation of full scale and small scale components noteworthy for the development of officially settled app-enabled patient portals Market contenders and rising new organizations .The app-enabled patient portals report likewise includes the nitty gritty data about the market division on a provincial premise. The report fuses an expected effect of severe models and guidelines set by the legislature over the market in the upcoming years.



The major players covered in the app-enabled patient portals market report are Accenture., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation., CPSI., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDHOST, McKesson Corporation, SimplePractice, LLC., IntakeQ, My Clients Plus., DICOM Grid, Inc. (dba Ambra Health), Kareo, Inc., vCita, Inc., AlayaCare., Connexin Software, Inc., The Diary Corporation, Cooey., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Scope and Market Size



App-enabled patient portals market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.



Based on type, app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into integrated patient portals and standalone patient portals.



App-enabled patient portals market has also been segmented based on the end user into providers, payers, pharmacies, others.



Based on application, app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into data management, appointment, bill payment, e-check-in and others.



