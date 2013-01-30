Global Application Lifecycle Management Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Application Lifecycle Management market to grow at a CAGR of 4.24 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus of organizations on real-time decision making. The Global Application Lifecycle Management market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of ALM by medium-sized enterprises. However, the slow return on investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Application Lifecycle Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Application Lifecycle Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Atlassian Corp. Pty. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are CollabNet Inc., Rally Software Development Corp., Parametric Technology Corp., Microfocus Inc., Serena Software Inc., Polarion Software Inc., VersionOne Ltd., Rocket Software Inc., ThoughtWorks Inc., and Parasoft Corp.



