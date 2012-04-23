Global Application Performance Management Software Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Global Application Performance Management Software Market 2011-2015' report to its offering.



The Global Application Performance Management Software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing interest of organizations in application performance visibility. The Global Application Performance Management Software market has also been witnessing the increasing focus of vendors on mid-market companies. However, varying needs of customers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Application Performance Management Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Application Performance Management Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Compuware Corp., and CA Technologies.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64960/global-application-performance-management-software-market-2011-2015.html