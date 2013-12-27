Global Application Server Market 2014-2018 Will Grow at a CAGR of 21.95% in 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Global Application Server market to grow at a CAGR of 21.95 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing adoption of the internet of things. The Global Application Server market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for mobile internet services. However, the increasing demand for customized applications could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Application Server market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Application Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Adobe Systems Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and RedHat Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Apache Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., EMC Corp., Fiorano Software Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Co., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., PolarLake, SAP AG, Tibco Software Inc., and VMware Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



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Global Web Application Firewall Market 2012 - 2016



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Global Web Application Firewall market to grow at a CAGR of 18.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to meet PCI DSS regulatory standards. The Global Web Application Firewall market has also been witnessing the integration of security functionalities. However, the increase in false-positive risks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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