Global Application Server Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on application servers. The 2011 study has 886 pages, 268 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as application servers continue to benefit from the enterprise need to build out e-commerce sites that support a brand.



The smarter planet initiative elucidates the ubiquitous computing environment where a microprocessor touches everything, information systems, agriculture, transportation, and hospitals. Things no one would recognize as computers have a processor: home appliances, cars, roads, clothes, even rivers and cornfields. . Electronic shopping, electronic trading, Internet banking, Internet brokers, music and video delivery, Internet auction and other systems have become widespread and taken for granted in the society, all leveraging computing components many of which feed information to application servers.



IBM is the dominant player in application server market, it sets a defector industry standard for complex web offerings. IBM has achieved significant market advantage by positioning with a broad middleware product offering. IBM has been able to grow its market share steadily. The IBM WebSphere has robust functionality. It provides integration at every level of the IT systems.



IBM is able to leverage application servers, broker integration technology, business process management, mission critical messaging, and portals with a broad offering. Built in intelligence frequently leverages application servers that are used to create a web presence and manage the flow of information from sensors to systems.



Application servers are used to build a Web page and shopping cart for e-commerce. Application servers offer e-mail, chat, and phone for personalized web reach of product displays and shopping carts. Retailers can use application servers to manage e-commerce and service interactions over the Web using tools that support one continuous relationship. This expansion of application server capability vastly improves the reach of e-commerce sites.



Application servers are used for blogs and Internet communications around e-commerce. Developers use efficient automated process to drive new advertising and shopping cart capabilities. Cloud computing application servers are to be used for e-commerce. Application servers are used for achieving a capability whereby applications can be built without programming, forcing a dramatic change in application servers.



By automating internal processes and relationships with suppliers significant productivity gains are achieved. As J2EE application server architecture has been adopted, IBM has achieved significant market advantage. By positioning with a broad middleware product offering IBM has been able to grow its market share steadily. The IBM WebSphere has robust functionality. It provides integration at every level of the IT systems.



IBM is able to leverage application servers, broker integration technology, business process management, mission critical messaging, and portals with a broad offering. Oracle has portions of the product set, competing head to head in markets. IBM market leadership position is secure, based on leveraging existing customer bases and training the sales forces, these are the dominant forces in the segment.



The aim of e-commerce is to achieve an ever increasing customer base, customer retention, improved customer services, and cross selling. These new application server features facilitate that. Manufacturers need the same features to improve the functioning of the supply chain. Service interactions over the Web use features that facilitate the design, inventory management, distribution, and shipment processes.



A move towards application server signals a fundamental shift in how information is handled. The prospect of digitizing much of the world’s information and making it searchable poses the prospect of a quantum increase in the quantity of information available; an increase by a factor of 1,000. At the most basic level, application servers work on the cloud scale contemplated to change the world.



