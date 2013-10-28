Global Aquaculture Market Is Expected to Reach USD 195.13 Billion in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Transparency Market Research is Published new Market Report “Aquaculture (Marine Water, Freshwater and Brackish Water) Market for Carp, Molluscs, Crustaceans, Salmon, Trout and Other Fishes - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global market for aquaculture was valued at USD 135.10 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 195.13 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, global production was 66.5 million tons in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2013 to 2019.



Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aquaculture-market.html.



Volume of captured fish is fast depleting and is expected to be one of the primary factors driving global aquaculture production over the next few years. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of fish and fish products is expected to boost aquaculture production within the forecast period. Aquaculture is expected to surpass captured fish industry as the major source for human consumption by the end of 2015. However, parameters such as adverse environmental conditions and lack of technology are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Increasing practice of rice and fish farming, which aims at increasing yields of rice grains as well as fishes is expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market within the near future.



Aquaculture practiced in fresh water was the largest culture environment segment in 2012 accounting for over 60% of the production. It is expected to be one of the fastest growing segments over the next few years on account of simulation of the culture environment in enclosed areas such as ponds, cages and concrete raceways. Aquaculture practiced in marine water is expected to grow at a CAGR 2.4% from 2013 to 2019 on account of increased consumer demand for sea water fishes.



Carps were the biggest product segment within the market and accounted for over 35% of the global production in 2012. Carps, particularly common carps, have been one of the majorly farmed aquatic species in the industry owing to their compatibility in less than ideal environmental conditions. Mollusks such as clams and mussels have been an important food source and are expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2013 to 2019, owing to their increasingly use in poly culture systems such as rice and fish farming.



China dominated aquaculture production and accounted for over 60% of the total share in 2012. In addition, this region is expected to witness the fastest growth within the forecast period. Cheap labor, ease of availability of natural resources and induced conditions for aquaculture are some of the key factors which are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in this region over the next few years.



The report gives a comprehensive view of the aquaculture market in terms of volume and revenue. In addition, the report includes current production analysis and forecast for each culture environment and product segment in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding China), China and Rest of the World (RoW). The report comprises of the following segments:



Aquaculture Market: Culture Environment Segment Analysis



- Freshwater

- Marine water

- Brackish water



Aquaculture Market: Product Segment Analysis



- Carps

- Mollusks

- Crustaceans

- Salmon

- Milkfish

- Trout

- Mackerel

- Sea Bream

- Sea Bass

- Others (Catfish and turbot)



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above product segments with respect to the following regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific (excluding China)

- China

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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