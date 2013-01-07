Global Architectural Services Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Architectural Services market to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing investment in the Global Construction industry. The Global Architectural Services market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for green buildings. However, the continuous decline in profit margin could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Architectural Services Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Architectural Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Aedas Ltd., AECOM Technology Corp., M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates, Inc., IBI Group Inc.



Other vendors include: Nikken Sekkei Ltd., Foster + Partners Ltd., DP Group, P & T Architects & Engineers Ltd., Samoo Architects & Engineers Co., and HDR Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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