Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
AEC software facilitates in the designing of large and complex industrial plants, multi-industry international exposition centers, and other types of complex building or structure. It improves the efficiency of construction and engineering processes by providing two-dimensional as well as three-dimensional simulation models to end-users for analysis. Thus, the use of AEC software helps improve the output of the Construction industry.
Analysts forecast the Global AEC market will grow at a CAGR of 7.84 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
Global AEC Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global AEC market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Key Vendors
Autodesk Inc.
Bentley Systems Inc.
Nemetschek AG
Other Prominent Vendors
AVEVA Group plc
Hexagon AB
Tekla Corp.
Key Market Driver
Increasing Demand from the APAC Region.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Challenge
Need to Increase Focus on Interoperability.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Trend
Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Models.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/156631/global-architecture-engineering-and-construction-aec-market-2014-2018.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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