Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

AEC software facilitates in the designing of large and complex industrial plants, multi-industry international exposition centers, and other types of complex building or structure. It improves the efficiency of construction and engineering processes by providing two-dimensional as well as three-dimensional simulation models to end-users for analysis. Thus, the use of AEC software helps improve the output of the Construction industry.



Analysts forecast the Global AEC market will grow at a CAGR of 7.84 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



Global AEC Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global AEC market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



Americas



EMEA



APAC



Key Vendors



Autodesk Inc.



Bentley Systems Inc.



Nemetschek AG



Other Prominent Vendors



AVEVA Group plc



Hexagon AB



Tekla Corp.



Key Market Driver



Increasing Demand from the APAC Region.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



Need to Increase Focus on Interoperability.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Models.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156631/global-architecture-engineering-and-construction-aec-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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