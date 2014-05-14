Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2014-2024 market report to its offering

Summary



The Global Armored And Counter IED Vehicles Market 2014-2024 Report, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



Key Findings



- The global armored and counter IED vehicles market is expected to experience a CAGR growth of 3.33% during 2014-2024.



- Asia Pacific followed by North America are expected to be the largest armored and counter IED vehicle markets with cumulative market share of more than 55%



- IFV segment expected to dominate the armored vehicles market with a share of 28.1`%.



- Peacekeeping missions, security threats and modernization initiatives expected to channel more funds towards the sector.



Synopsis



This report offers detailed analysis of the global armoured and counter IED vehicles market with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for armored and counter IED vehicles, key market trends and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



- Global armored and counter IED vehicles market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the armored and counter IED vehicles market during 2014-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for armored and counter IED vehicles. It also provides a snapshot of the spending patterns and modernization patterns of different regions around the world



- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments in the armored and counter IED vehicles market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of the defense ministries around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by the industry participants



- SWOT analysis of the armored and counter IED vehicles market: analysis of the industry characteristics by determining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats faced by the armored and counter IED vehicles industry



- Global armored and counter IED vehicles country analysis: analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the armored and counter IED vehicles industry expected to be in demand in each region



- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during the forecast period



- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global armored and counter IED vehicles industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



Reasons To Buy



- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the armored and counter IED vehicles market and to identify emerging/declining markets over the next 10 years



- This report will give the user a thorough fact based analysis with information about demand for various armored and counter IED vehicles segments in each of the top ten countries and the underlying factors that are driving the demand. For example, The Indian MoD is in the process of modernizing its military including its armored vehicles fleet to strengthen its capabilities especially in the IFV segment



- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the major industries that are driving the armored and counter IED vehicles market which will provide the user with a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion. E.g.Russian vehicle manufacturer UralVagonZavod and JSC Semey Engineering of Kazakhstan have formed a joint venture for maintenance and repair of armored vehicles specifically targeting T-72 tanks



- The major programs section will inform the user about major programs being undertaken by defense ministries and governments in different segments of the armored and counter IED vehicles market during the forecast period



- Detailed profiles of the top armored and counter IED vehicle manufacturers and service providers around the world with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector



- A deep qualitative analysis of the global armored and counter IED vehicles sector covering sections including demand drivers, SWOT, industry trends, and latest technological developments.



Companies Mentioned



General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Nexter SA, Denel Land Systems (DLD), Oshkosh Defense, RheinmetallLandsysteme GmbH, Thales, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), Uralvagonzavod, Krauss-MaffeiWegmann (KMW), IvecoSpA, Renault Truck Defense, Hyundai Rotem, Navistar Defense, Otokar, OtoMelara, Panhard, BAE Hagglunds.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154283/global-armored-and-counter-ied-vehicles-market-2014-2024.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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