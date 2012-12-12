Global Array Instruments Market - Global Industry Share, Size Growth and Forecast, 2011 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Global Array Instruments Market (Life Science And Bio Technology Instruments) - Global Industry Share, Size Growth And Forecast, 2011 - 2017", global array market was worth USD 1.4 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2011 to 2017. In the overall global market, the U.S. is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue till 2017. The U.S. is expected to enjoy 39% of global array market revenue share in 2017 followed by Europe.



Technological advancement and sophisticated approach in health care operations are the major factors contributing the development of array instruments market. Some of the major factors affecting the global array market include increasing number of chronic diseases, innovation in health care operations, cost effective drugs development, and requirement of reduced clinical trials failure in drug development and support from the government to improve overall health infrastructure facilities.



DNA micro array represents the largest market segment at USD 861.8 million in 2011 of the overall array market, followed by the protein array technology. DNA array technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2011 to 2017. In 2011, the current market share of protein array was about 31.7% and which is expected to capture 37.2% of the market share in 2017.



Current array market is dominated by the U.S and Europe at 40.1% and 33.2% market share respectively. Asia Pacific market is growing at the highest growth rate because of high demand from emerging countries like India and China. Asia holds the market share of 21% in array market and generated the revenue of USD 307.8 million in year 2011.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of array instruments in life science and biotechnology in the current global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of array technology for product manufacturers, product sales, and trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global array technology market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global array market as below:



- DNA array

- Protein array

- Cell array

- Tissue



On the basis of application array market is divided in thefollowing segments.



- Bio pharmaceutical

- Diagnostic

- Research laboratories

- Academics

- Others



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:



- U.S.

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



