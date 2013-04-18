Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Articulated Robot Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Articulated Robots market to reach US$24.26 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing need for automation processes. The Global Articulated Robots market has also been witnessing developing next-generation articulated robots. However, continuous decline in vendors' profit margin could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Articulated Robots Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Articulated Robots market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., KUKA AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Adept Technology Inc., American Robot Corp., Denso Wave Inc., Evolution Robotics Inc., iRobot Corp., Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., RoboGroup TEK Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., ST Robotics, and STAUBLI Corp.



