Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market 2020-2025 Challenges, Trends and Key Driver Analysis: Eminent Players Are Intel, NVIDIA IBM, Micron, Amazon, Microsoft

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market is expected to reach USD 2209.03 million by 2025, from USD 110.4 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 45.4% forecast to 2025.



Key Players





- Intel,



- NVIDIA,



- IBM,



- Micron,



- Samsung,



- Xilinx,



- Amazon,



- Microsoft,



- Airbus S.A.S.,



- Boeing,



- General Electric,



- Thales,



- Lockheed Martin,



- Garmin.,



- GE,



- IRIS Automation,



- Kittyhawk,



- Neurala,



- Northrop Grumman,



- Pilot AI Labs among others





What are the major market growth drivers?



Use of big data in aerospace industry



Significant increase in capital investments by aviation companies



Rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services in aviation industry



Increasing adoption of AI to improve customer services



Key Segmentation: Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market



By Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services),



By Equipment (Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM, VMM),



By Vertical (Industrial, Automotive),



By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)



Some extract from Table of Contents



Overview of Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market



Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type



Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application



Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Size (Value) Comparison by Region



Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate



Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Competitive Situation and Trends



Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments



Players/Suppliers, Sales Area



Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation



Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Manufacturing Cost Analysis



The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping



