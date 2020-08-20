Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market: AI Will Transform Future of Healthcare Industry

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- AI (Artificial Intelligence) refers to creation of unique systems with the help of software which can perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI comprises integration of various technologies like machine learning, reasoning, perception, natural language processing. AI is primary used in healthcare sector for diagnosis and treatment.



Increase in applications of AI (artificial intelligence) in healthcare industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for reducing diagnostic costs, reducing machine downtime and improving patient care will accelerate the usage of artificial intelligence in diagnostics and which is expected to propel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, increase in collaboration and partnership activities among various AI solution providers and health facilities will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, continuous advancements in artificial intelligence and deep learning are expected to prove more efficient in identifying disease diagnosis over the upcoming years.



The market statistics segment briefs on the forecasted CAGR the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market is expected to register over the analysis period. The market highlights details driving factors and challenging factors, which can influence the market growth in the forecast period. Our market analysts have meticulously worked on the evolution of the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market and have identified the recent trends reinforcing the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market growth. They have spotted every opportunity based on which the market can capitalize. On scrutinizing, not only the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market pitfalls were identified, but also, safety measures and techniques to combat the Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics market are mentioned.



However, lack of skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for diagnostic software is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market growth during this analysis period.



Market key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as GE Healthcare,Siemens Healthcare GmbH, IDx Technologies Inc., Vuno Inc., Imagen Technologies, AliveCor, Aidoc, Neural Analytics, Riverain Technologies, and Zebra Medical Vision



Market Taxonomy



By Component

- Software

- Hardware

- Services



By Diagnosis Type

- Cardiology

- Oncology

- Pathology

- Radiology

- Neurology

- Others



By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market TOC



1. Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources



3. Executive Summary



4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market, By Component

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Component

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Component

5.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Component

5.3.1 Software

5.3.2 Hardware

5.3.3. Services



6 .Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market, By Diagnosis Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Diagnosis Type

6.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Diagnosis Type

6.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Diagnosis Type

6.3.1 Cardiology

6.3.2 Oncology

6.3.3 Pathology

6.3.4. Radiology

6.3.5. Neurology

6.3.6 .Others



7.Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market, By Region

7.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8.North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

1 Introduction

8.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Component

8.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Diagnosis Type

8.4 North America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico



9.Europe Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Component

9.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Diagnosis Type

9.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe



10.Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Component

10.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Diagnosis Type

10.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11.Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Component

11.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Diagnosis Type

11.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Country



12.Middle East Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Component

12.3 Middle East Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Diagnosis Type

12.4 Middle East Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13.Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14.Company Profiles



