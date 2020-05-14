Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Technology/trends Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-artificial-intelligence-in-genomics-market-assessment/



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market size was valued at US$ 142.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.0% from 2020 to 2028. In the current scenario, one area that artificial intelligence is significantly evolving is the genomics industry. Artificial intelligence focuses on computer algorithms development that offers efficient data output with experience. These artificial intelligence algorithms can be used for the analysis of huge data sets of genomic sequencing. The AI in genomics involves processes such as gene sequencing and gene editing. Currently, researchers are using machine learning for genomics to performing activities such as gene synthesis, personalized medicines, and comprehend the genetic makeup. However, high cost and a vast amount of genomes and genes may affect the market growth substantially. The growing government support for genomic studies, growing fundings, rising investment by key players operating in the market for AI in genomics are expected to generate immense opportunity for the growth of the market in the coming years.



Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-artificial-intelligence-in-genomics-market-assessment/



Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market reports cover prominent players such as



AI Therapeutics, Inc., Freenome Holdings, Inc., BioSymetrics, Cyclica Inc., Clover Therapeutics, Coral Genomics, Cambridge Cancer Genomics Limited, Deep Genomics, Desktop Genetics Ltd., DNAnexus, Data4Cure, Inc, Empiric Logic, Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd., PrecisionLife Ltd, SOPHiA GENETICS, Inc., Verge Genomics, Genoox, Ltd., Fabric Genomics, Inc., BenevolentAI, LifebitAI, Congenica Ltd, Predictive Oncology, Emedgene, Microsoft (Project Hanover), Ares Genetics GmbH, CureMatch, Inc., Trace Genomics, WhiteLab Genomics, and WuXi Nextcode Genomics among others.



Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-artificial-intelligence-in-genomics-market-assessment/



Market Segments

- Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market by Service Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Genome Sequencing

- Gene Editing

- Clinical Workflow

- Direct-to-Consumer Genomics

- Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Pharmacogenomics

- Newborn Genetic Screening Tools

- Agriculture

- Others

- Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Europe Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- North America Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.S.

- Canada

- Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global artificial intelligence in genomics market

- To receive industry overview and future trends artificial intelligence in genomics market

- To analyze the artificial intelligence in genomics market drivers and challenges

- To get information on artificial intelligence in genomics market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in artificial intelligence in genomics industry



For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-artificial-intelligence-in-genomics-market-assessment/



About InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.



Contact US:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn @http://bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @http://bit.ly/2H9jnDZ