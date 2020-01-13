Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Report Focusing on Companies, Development, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Countries, Revenue, & Forecast 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Development and advancement in the technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Key Developments in the Market:



In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of their Epiq Elite ultrasound system. To improve the clinical confidence and patient experience it has combined the latest advances. Epiq Elite for obstetrics and gynecology delivers high image quality and 3D scans so that they can provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.

In June 2015, Royal Philips announced the launch of their anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS), HeartModel. It has advanced quantification, automated 3-D views and robust reproducibility to cardiac ultrasound imaging. It will help the clinician to quickly, easily and confidently access the disease stats and find treatment for them.



Competitive Analysis:

Global artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.



Market Drivers



Rise in public & private investments is driving the market.

Increasing incidence rates of chronic diseases is driving the market.

Market Restraints



Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market

High cost of the technique is restraining the market.



Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market



By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context- Aware Computing

Computer Vision

By Ultrasound Technology

Diagnostic Imaging

Therapeutic

2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging

Doppler Ultrasound

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

By Application

Radiology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Gastroenterology

By End- User

Hospitals and Providers

Patients

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Payers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



