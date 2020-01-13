Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During the Forecast Period

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (Type - Artificial Insemination, Ovulation Induction, Donor Conception, In-vitro Fertilization, Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer, Surrogacy, and Other Types; Diagnosis - Ovulation Testing, Ovarian Reserve Testing, Hysterosalpingography, Genetic Testing, Other Hormone Testing, and Imaging Testing; End-user - Hospitals, Clinics, Gynecology Centers, IVF Centers, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to IGR research analysts, the assisted reproductive technology market is highly competitive and expanding its product portfolio to capture the market. During the forecast years of 2019-2025, the global market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



The Market Is Driven By the Growing Prevalence of Infertility in Males and Females During the Forecast Period



A study published by WHO at the end of 2012, has shown that the overall burden of infertility in women from 190 countries has remained similar in estimated levels and trends from 1990 to 2010. According to the World Health Organization, the clinical definition of infertility is "a disease of the reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a clinical pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.



According to Maternal Health Task Force, about 50 million couples worldwide experience infertility". Several factors such as changing lifestyles, consumption of unhealthy diet, rising obesity, environmental exposures, and infectious diseases have been linked to infertility risks. The National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) stated that around 6.7% of women residing in the U.S. were affected by infertility in 2018.



The In-Vitro Fertilization Technology Segment is the Biggest and is Anticipated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type, diagnosis, and end-user. Based on the type the submarkets include artificial insemination, ovulation induction, donor conception, in-vitro fertilization, gamete intrafallopian transfer, surrogacy, and another type. Based on the diagnosis, the study includes ovulation testing, ovarian reserve testing, hysterosalpingography, genetic testing, another hormone testing, and image testing. Moreover, the global assisted reproductive technology market by end-user, the study includes hospitals, clinics, gynecology centers, IVF centers, and other end-users.



Among the type segment, in-vitro fertilization technology is dominating the market. The factors responsible for the dominance of in-vitro fertilization are reimbursement policies, higher success rate, and the launch of new technology in IVF.



Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) is the Latest Technique Used at Cocoon for Improving IVF Success Rates. PRP is Used for Patients With Recurrent Implantation Failures and IVF Failures.



Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Cook Medical Incorporated, CooperSurgical, Inc., Genea Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., OvaScience Inc., Vitrolife AB, Nidacon International AB, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., and other companies.



Coopersurgical Fertility and Genomic Solutions Endeavor to Help Clinics Deliver Better Outcomes for Families



New technology in the US and the UK and Ireland has been developed by Coopersurgical that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve preimplantation genetic testing (PGT).



