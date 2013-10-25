Global ATCA CPU Blades Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Global ATCA CPU Blades market to grow at a CAGR of 15.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapidly growing mobile data traffic. The Global ATCA CPU Blades market has also been witnessing the increasing ATCA acceptance in military and aerospace sectors. However, the high cost of implementing ATCA could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global ATCA CPU Blades Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global ATCA CPU Blades market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ADLINK Technology Inc., Emerson Network Power, Kontron AG, and RadiSys Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Advantech Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., and Mercury computer systems.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global ATCA CPU Blades Market by Application

7.2 Global ATCA CPU Blades Market in Communication and Network Infrastructure Sector

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global ATCA CPU Blades Market in Military and Aerospace segment

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global ATCA CPU Blades Market in Industrial Automation and Control Sector

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global ATCA CPU Blades Market in Healthcare Sector

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Global ATCA CPU Market in Other Sectors

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast



8. Market Segmentation by Technology

8.1 Global ATCA CPU Blades Market by Technology

8.2 Global 3/4 Core ATCA CPU Blades Market

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Global DUAL Core ATCA CPU Blades Market

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Global 5 to 8 Core ATCA CPU Blades Market

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Global More than 8 Core ATCA CPU Blades Market

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



9. Geographical Segmentation

9.1 Global ATCA CPU Blades Market by Geographical Segmentation

9.2 Global ATCA CPU Blades Market in the APAC Region

9.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.3 Global ATCA CPU Blades Market in the Americas

9.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.4 Global ATCA CPU Blades Market in the EMEA Region

9.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

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