Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Athletic Footwear Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Athletic Footwear market to grow at a CAGR of 1.75 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for comfortable footwear. The Global Athletic Footwear market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for lightweight athletic shoes. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Athletic Footwear Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, Europe, North America, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Athletic Footwear market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Adidas AG, ASICS Corp. Nike Inc., and Puma SE.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Backers Footwear Group Inc., Crocs Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., ECCO Sko A/S, Foot Locker Inc., Geox SpA, LaCrosse Footwear Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Steven Madden Ltd., The Global Housing Group, The Jones Group Inc., Timberland LLC, Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine Worldwide Inc.,

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Adidas AG, ASICS Corp. Nike Inc., and Puma SE.; Backers Footwear Group Inc., Crocs Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., ECCO Sko A/S, Foot Locker Inc., Geox SpA, LaCrosse Footwear Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Steven Madden Ltd., The Global Housing Group, The Jones Group Inc., Timberland LLC, Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine Worldwide Inc.,



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