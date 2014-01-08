Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Global Athletic Footwear market to grow at a CAGR of 1.75 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for comfortable footwear. The Global Athletic Footwear market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for lightweight athletic shoes. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Athletic Footwear Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, Europe, North America, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Athletic Footwear market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Adidas AG, ASICS Corp. Nike Inc., and Puma SE.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Backers Footwear Group Inc., Crocs Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., ECCO Sko A/S, Foot Locker Inc., Geox SpA, LaCrosse Footwear Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Steven Madden Ltd., The Global Housing Group, The Jones Group Inc., Timberland LLC, Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine Worldwide Inc.,



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports -



Athletic Footwear Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast, 2012 - 2018



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Athletic Footwear Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global athletic footwear market was worth USD 74.7 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 84.4 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2011 to 2018.



Asia Pacific is leading the athletic footwear market with maximum share and is expected to enjoy a 41.6% share of the market in 2018, closely followed by Europe. The North America market is growing at a relatively slower rate, due to high labor cost, raw material cost and strong competition.



Global Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists Market Size and Forecast to 2017



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Global Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists Market Size and Forecast to 2017" is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program which brings together Canadean's research, modelling, and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides detailed quantitative analysis of past and future trends, crucially providing retail sales data of products through Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists. Data sets are provided for 2007 through to 2017, with actuals being provided for 2012. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure that local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.



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