Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global ATM market to grow at a CAGR of 6.36 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth in the APAC region and Africa in ATM installations. The Global ATM market has also been witnessing the increase in security measures for ATMs. However, the increase in online mobile cash transfers and other modes of cash transactions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global ATM Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global ATM market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Diebold Inc., NCR Corp., Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, Wincor Nixdorf AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Nautilus Hyosung Inc., Tidel ATM Manufacturer Company, and WRG ATM Manufacturer Company.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Market Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

7. Global ATM Market by Location

8. Global ATM Market by Geography

9. Key Leading Countries

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

18. Key Vendor Analysis

19. Other Reports in this Series



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