Global Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market Is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 50% During 2021-26

According to the MarkNtel Advisors research report, "Global Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market Analysis, 2021," the market shall grow at a CAGR of 50% during 2021-26. It owes to prominent factors like the pressure on the global food supply because of the burgeoning global population and increasing investments toward agriculture advancements. AR in agriculture helps the farmers to decrease crop wastage and increase production.



Key questions answered in the study

1. What are the current and future trends in the Global Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market?

2. How has the industry been evolving in terms of geography and services adoption?

3. How has the competition been shaping across the countries, followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers & challenges for the Global Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Global Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market service providers across various regions?



Farming to Witness Fastest Growth



Based on End-User, the Farming segment is likely to witness the fastest growth in the forecast years due to the changing weather patterns because of the rising global warming. This factor enhances the need for advanced farming technologies, which improves the overall farm productivity & crop yield. AR in farming could transform the agricultural sector and make the traditional farming venture more effective & foreseen. Extended profitability, increasing food demand, and crop health monitoring for higher yield production are crucial factors likely to fuel the segment growth in the forecast years.



Optimizing Tool Attains Largest Market Share



Based on the Application, the Optimizing Tool Choice segment shall attain the largest market share in the forecast years. In agricultural production, there are various tools available to execute different tasks. With the introduction of AR tools in the sector, optimal tools enable farmers to manage specific tasks based on requirements with utmost efficiency. Hence, AR is likely to strike a vital role in the value chain of agricultural production.



"Global Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market Analysis, 2021" provides comprehensive, qualitative, and quantitative insights on the market potential, key factors impacting the market growth, hotspots, and opportunities available for Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for competitors' success and strategic factorial indexing to measure their capabilities on 16 parameters, which will help companies formulate 'Go to Market' strategies and identify the blue ocean for their offerings.



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the Global Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market are Nedap CowControl, Vaderstad, Yeppar, Amazonen-Werke, Kuhn, Fendt, Claas-Group, Massey Ferguson.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Component (Hardware (Head-mounted display and Smart glass, Holographic Displays, Head-up display, Handheld devices, Software (AR Visualization Software, AR Content Management System (CMS), AR Training Simulator Software, AR SDK)

2. By End-User (Farming, Livestock, Greenhouse)

3. By Application (Visually Monitoring, Stimulated Training of New Farmers, Optimizing tool choice, Buying Livestock, Herd Management)

4. By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

5. By Competitors (Nedap CowControl, Vaderstad, Yeppar, Amazonen-Werke, Kuhn, Fendt, Claas-Group, Massey Ferguson)



