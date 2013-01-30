Global Augmented Reality Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Augmented Reality market to grow at a CAGR of 54.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for enhanced user experience. The Global Augmented Reality market has also been witnessing increasing partnerships or tie-ups between startups of this market and major players in the complementary markets. However, the inferior image quality of the objects captured by the augmented reality applications could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Augmented Reality Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Augmented Reality market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Layar B.V., Metaio GmbH, Total Immersion, and Wikitude GmbH.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Qualcomm Inc. and Zugara Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



