Global Auto Components Market 2011-2015 New Report

Analysts forecast the Global Auto Components market to grow at a CAGR of 21.69 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the increasing Global Motor Vehicle market. The Global Auto Components market has also been witnessing the increasing export from emerging countries during the forecast period. However, increasing concern for the environment is acting as a barrier to the growth.



Global Auto Components Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Auto Components market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of auto components used in automobiles.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corp., Continental AG, and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Magna International Inc., Faurecia, Johnson Controls Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, LG Chem Ltd., and Hyundai Mobis.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



