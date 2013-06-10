Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Trends Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System market to grow at a CAGR of 19.71 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased acceptance of e-governance projects. The Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System market has also been witnessing the availability of customized automated fingerprint identification system applications. However, the need for higher standardization and compatibility could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Morpho SA, 3M Cogent Inc., and NEC Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AFIX Technologies Inc., East Shore Technologies, Fujistsu Ltd., Papillon Systems Ltd., Sonda Technologies, and Suprema Inc.



