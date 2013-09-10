Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automated Software Quality Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automated Software Quality market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for enterprises to increase productivity. The Global Automated Software market has also been witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the lack of skilled resources could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Automated Software Quality Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automated Software Quality market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Hewlett- Packard Corp., IBM Corp. Micro Focus International plc, and Oracle Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are ASG Software Solutions, CA Technologies, CAST Software, Coverity Inc., Empirix Inc., Fortify Software, Parasoft Software Pvt. Ltd., Interactive TKO Inc., Keynote Systems Inc., Seapine Software, RadView Software Inc., Sparx Systems, Soasta Inc., and VMware Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Hewlett- Packard Corp., IBM Corp. Micro Focus International plc, and Oracle Corp.; ASG Software Solutions, CA Technologies, CAST Software, Coverity Inc., Empirix Inc., Fortify Software, Parasoft Software Pvt. Ltd., Interactive TKO Inc., Keynote Systems Inc., Seapine Software, RadView Software Inc., Sparx Systems, Soasta Inc., and VMware Inc.



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