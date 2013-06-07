Global Automation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Global Automation Market in the Oil and Gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rising demand for oil and gas across the globe, which is leading to greater production and thus providing greater scope for automation. The Global Automation Market in the Oil and Gas industry has also been witnessing the presence of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) products with functionalities that can rival Distributed Control Systems (DCS). However, the fall in price of automation solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automation Market in the Oil and Gas industry, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automation market in the Oil and Gas industry in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Invensys plc and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



