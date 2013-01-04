Global Automobile Manufacturing Industry 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Manufacturing industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth the increasing demand for automobiles from Brazil, Russia, India, and China. The Global Automotive Manufacturing industry has also been witnessing the increasing number of automobile establishments during the forecast period. However, increase in average wage rates are acting as a barrier to the growth.



Global Automotive Manufacturing industry 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Manufacturing industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), vans, and pickup trucks.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, General Motor Co., and Ford Motor Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Peugeot S.A., China First Automobile Works Group Corp., Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Co., and Chrysler Group LLC

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91928/global-automobile-manufacturing-industry-2011-2015.html