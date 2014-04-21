Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive Air Filters Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering



About Automotive Air Filters

Automotive air filters are used in vehicles to filter air and stop dirt particles entering the air inlet of internal combustion engines. Air filters are extremely beneficial as they ensure a sufficient amount of air for improved ignition. Dirt particles can cause damage to an engine and have a negative impact on engine performance. Growing concerns about emissions and growing focus on emission standards have compelled manufacturers to introduce improved automotive air filters.



Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Air Filters market will grow at a CAGR of 6.56 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Air Filters market for the period 2014-2018. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the market. It discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Global Automotive Air Filters Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Air Filters market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC



Key Vendors

Affinia Group

Ahlstrom Corp.

Cummins Inc.

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Mann+Hummel GmbH



Other Prominent Vendors

Clarcor Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Sogefi SpA

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Valeo SA



Key Market Driver

Reduced Emissions.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge

Increased Threat of Rivalry.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend

Growing Demand for Cabin Air Filters.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Affinia Group,Ahlstrom Corp.,Cummins Inc.,Freudenberg & Co. KG,Mann+Hummel GmbH,Clarcor Inc.,Parker Hannifin Corp.,Sogefi SpA,ToyotaBoshoku Corp.,Valeo SA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153096/global-automotive-air-filters-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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