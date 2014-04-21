Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Automotive air filters are of two types: intake air filters and cabin air filters. As engine air filtration is important, most automobiles use intake air filters. They also fit easily in all types of automobiles. Cabin air filters are not pre-installed in all automobiles. They are, however, rapidly gaining preference because of the various benefits they provide (such as better mileage) and their functional performance. They are witnessing high market penetration in Japan, South Korea, and in countries in Western Europe. Other countries such as the US, China, Brazil, and Canada are also increasingly using cabin air filters.



Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Air Filters market will grow at a CAGR of 6.56 percent over the period 2013-2018. According to the report, the growth of the Global Automotive Air Filters market is driven by several factors, of which the need to reduce automobile emissions is a major one. A clogged air filter reduces the air flow to the engine, affecting the automobile's emission control system.



Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Air Filters market for the period 2014-2018. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the market. It discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



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Global Automotive Air Filters Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Air Filters market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Affinia Group

- Ahlstrom Corp.

- Cummins Inc.

- Freudenberg & Co. KG

- Mann+Hummel GmbH



Other Prominent Vendors

- Clarcor Inc.

- Parker Hannifin Corp.

- Sogefi SpA

- Toyota Boshoku Corp.

- Valeo SA



Key Market Driver

- Reduced Emissions.



Key Market Challenge

- Increased Threat of Rivalry.



Key Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Cabin Air Filters.



Further, the report states that one of the major challenges in this highly fragmented and competitive market is the increased threat of rivalry. This has forced vendors to price their products competitively, affecting profitability.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?