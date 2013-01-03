Global Automotive Airbag Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Airbag market to grow at a CAGR of 11.54 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in government regulations. The Global Automotive Airbag market has also been witnessing the emergence of high-tech airbag systems for low-cost cars. However, airbags limited to mid-range and premium car segments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Airbag Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC, Americas, and the Europe regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Airbag market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Autoliv Inc., Takata Corp., Toyoda Gosei Ltd., TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Delphi Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



