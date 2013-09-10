Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive Airbag Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Airbag market to grow at a CAGR of 8.31percent over the period 2012-2016. The rapid growth of the Global Automotive Safety Systems market is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of Global Automotive Airbag market. The Global Automotive Airbag market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for automotive airbags from the BRIC countries. However, functional and operational issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Automotive Airbag Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Airbag market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive plc, Takata Corp., and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Denso Corp., Key Safety Systems Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive plc, Takata Corp., and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.; Denso Corp., Key Safety Systems Inc., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141075/global-automotive-airbag-market-2012-2016.html