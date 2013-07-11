Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Automotive Aluminum Wheels Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Aluminium Wheels industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for vehicles across the world. The Global Automotive Aluminium Wheels industry has also been witnessing an increasing manufacturing of wheels in the APAC region. However, the availability of other lightweight wheel material could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Aluminium Wheels Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Aluminium Wheels industry market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Central Motor Wheel Co. Ltd., CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ronal Group, and Superior Industries International Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Accuride Corp., Alcoa Inc., BORBET GmbH, Enkei Wheels India Ltd., and United Wheels Group.



Companies Mentioned



