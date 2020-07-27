Global Automotive Audio Amplifier Market Size Study, by Type and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Automotive Audio Amplifier Market:



Executive Summary



Global Automotive Audio Amplifier Market is valued approximately at USD 540.71 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of approximately 3.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive Audio Amplifier provides lower distortion, clear sound with noise cancellation feature which is highly preferred by the users in the automotive vehicles. Exceeding expectations of the drivers to inhibit exceeding capabilities of sound technology and audio entertainment unit in the vehicles accelerate the growth of the market. For Instance: As per McKinsey, in 2019, largest market share will be held by electronic control unit and domain control unit in the automotive vehicles by 2030 although growth rate may be low at 5 %. Also, as per McKinsey in 2018, more than 60 % of the automobile market is located in the emerging economies such as India, China and Japan where sales are expected to grow year on year by 5 to 6% until 2020. Further, advancement in the electronic devices and its increasing penetration in the automotive sector along with the technological advancements is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in the income level across developing nations and shift in the priority of customer needs from higher mileage to premium and luxury aesthetic with differentiated in-car experiences create opportunities for the market growth. For Instance: In emerging economy, India, in 2019, Mercedes-Benz India recorded 1.4% rise in the sales of their product as compared to previous year 2018 whereas Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)-India recorded 16% rise in the sales in 2019 as compared to last year. This accelerates the market growth in the developing economies. However, innovations for alternatives of automotive audio amplifier and rise in market player would affect the growth of Global Automotive Audio Amplifier Market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of global Automotive Audio Amplifier market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world high vehicle sales and production. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as shift of customer preference towards smart features and aesthetics and rise in the adaptation of luxury vehicles as a symbol of status would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Audio Amplifier market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Analog Devices, Inc. (US)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (US)

NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corp. (US)

Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan)

STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments Inc. (US)

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp (Singapore)



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:



By Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Automotive Audio Amplifier Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Continuous…



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.



