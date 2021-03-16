Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The global automotive automatic transmission market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the rising disposable income of the middle-class population, growing urbanization, increasing sales of automatic electric cars, and easy availability mid-range cars with the automatic transmission system. Moreover, the drastic shift of consumers towards the adoption of an advanced transmission system including automatic transmission (AT), continuous variable transmission (CVT), and dual-clutch transmission (DCT) due to the high demand for smooth driving experience and driving without the requirement of a clutch will further pay the way for the growth of the market. Organizations including the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association (ATRA), and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offer supports, resources, and development in the field of automatic transmission in automotive. This factor is anticipated to bring various new growth opportunities to the market in the coming years. On the other hand, limited awareness regarding the benefits of automatic transmission, the high cost of automatic transmission systems, high-cost maintenance of the automatic transmission system, and highly complex testing are the factors hindering the growth of the automotive automatic transmission market share in terms of revenue. Furthermore, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the supply chains and production of vehicles worldwide, which is expected to hamper the demand for the market.



Automotive Automatic Transmission Market's leading Manufacturers:



- SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

- AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

- Continental AG

- Eaton Corporation Plc

- Magna International Inc.

- ZF Friedrichshafen AG

- Schaeffler Group

- BorgWarner Inc.

- Allison Transmission Inc.

- Melrose Industries Plc



Type Segment Drivers



Based on type, the automatic transmission (AT) is projected to lead the market due to its benefits of smooth and improved engine control of the vehicle, faster transmission response, gear switching comfort, and good torque capacity. In addition to this, various major players use automatic transmission systems in cars, such as Steptronic automatic transmission in BMW, and Tiptronic automatic transmission in Audi, Volkswagen, and Porsche, thus boosting the growth of the market.



Fuel Type Segment Drivers



Based on fuel type, electric cars is predicted to rise at a higher CAGR due to the high adoption of electric vehicles owing to their enhanced functional safety, high gasoline prices, and low emission. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric cars registered 2.1 million sales around the world in 2019, with around 40% year-on-year increase and amounted to 2.6% of the global car sales. This will further augment the growth of the market.



Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Automatic Transmission (AT)

- Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT)

- Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT)

- Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)



Segmentation by Fuel Type:



- Gasoline

- Diesel

- Hybrid

- Electric Vehicle



Segmentation by Vehicle Type:



- Passenger Cars

- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



