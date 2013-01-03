Global Automotive Battery Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Automotive Battery market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the growing Global Automotive Aftermarket, which is positively influencing the demand for automotive batteries in the Replacement segment. The Global Automotive Battery market has also been witnessing the growth of the Global Start/Stop Battery market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of electric vehicles is acting as a barrier to the growth.



Global Automotive Battery Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Battery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of batteries available in the Global Automotive Battery market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Johnson Controls Inc., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., and East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Camel Group Co. Ltd., Fengfan Co. Ltd., and the Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.



