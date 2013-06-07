Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Global Automotive Battery-Powered Propulsion System market to grow at a CAGR of 27.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand for electric vehicles. The Global Automotive Battery-Powered Propulsion System market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in automotive battery-powered propulsion systems. However, the high cost of electric vehicles could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Battery-Powered Propulsion System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Automotive Battery-Powered Propulsion System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd., SANYO Electric Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., and LG Chem Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are A123 Systems Inc., E-One Moli Energy Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., and NEC Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



